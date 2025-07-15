Knife attack at Kallang Wave Mall: Man to be charged with attempted murder of woman

A 26-year-old man will be charged with the attempted murder of a 29-year-old woman in court on Tuesday (July 15), said the police.

In a media release, the police said they had received a call for assistance at Kallang Wave Mall at about 1.25am on Monday (July 14).

Preliminary investigations found that the man had allegedly attacked the woman with a knife.

Members of the public had disarmed and detained the man, before he was arrested by officers.

The woman was taken to hospital and received treatment for her injuries. She is in a stable condition.

According to a Lianhe Zaobao report, the attacker and victim do not know each other, and the man had allegedly used a small fruit knife in the attack.

The police stated that a court order will be sought for the man to be remanded for psychiatric assessment.

If convicted of attempted murder, he may face life imprisonment and caning, or a jail term of up to 20 years with fine or caning, or both.

