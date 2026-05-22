Koh Poh Koon resigns as senior minister of state, will remain Tampines MP

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon will step down from political office from June 1, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Friday (May 22).

In a media statement, PMO said Dr Koh requested to resign "due to family reasons" and will remain MP for Tampines GRC.

"The Prime Minister thanks Dr Koh for his decade of service as a political office holder, and for his contributions across a wide range of portfolios, including trade and industry, manpower, health, sustainability and the environment, national development and the labour movement," the statement read.

The 54-year-old, who is a colorectal surgeon by training, made his political debut in the 2013 by-elections as a People's Action Party (PAP) candidate contesting in Punggol East SMC, losing to the Workers' Party's Lee Li Lian.

The father of two contested in Ang Mo Kio GRC in the 2015 general election as part of a six-member PAP team led by then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, winning with 78.64 per cent of the vote.

Dr Koh was later appointed minister of state for both trade and industry as well as national development in January 2016. He later became senior minister of state in May 2017.

On April 23, 2018, Dr Koh was appointed deputy secretary general at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and he stepped down from his role in national development a week later.

During the 2020 general election, Dr Koh also contested Tampines GRC alongside a five-member PAP team.

He was then moved to the Ministry of Health in May 2021, followed by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment in June that year.

Dr Koh will continue to serve as MP for Tampines GRC, alongside Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, Minister of State Baey Yam Keng, and first-term MP Charlene Chen.

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