Koh Poh Koon resigns as senior minister of state, will remain Tampines MP

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon will step down from political office from June 1, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Friday (May 22).

In a media statement, the PMO said Dr Koh requested to resign "due to family reasons" and will remain MP for Tampines GRC.

"The Prime Minister thanks Dr Koh for his decade of service as a political office holder, and for his contributions across a wide range of portfolios, including trade and industry, manpower, health, sustainability and the environment, national development and the labour movement," the statement read.

Among other things, the PMO noted that Dr Koh worked to strengthen support for businesses, workers and lower-wage Singaporeans. He also helped expand the Progressive Wage Model to more sectors, advanced protection for platform workers and against workplace discrimination, and championed stronger support for seniors and caregivers.

"Throughout his years in Government, Dr Koh served with dedication, thoughtfulness and a deep sense of duty. His contributions have made a difference to the lives of many Singaporeans," the PMO statement added.

Entered politics in 2013

The 54-year-old, who is a colorectal surgeon by training, made his political debut in the 2013 Punggol East SMC by-election as a People's Action Party (PAP) candidate, losing to the Workers' Party's Lee Li Lian. He garnered 43.73 per cent of valid votes against Lee's 54.5 per cent.

The father of two contested in Ang Mo Kio GRC in the 2015 general election as part of a six-member PAP slate led by then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The team won 78.63 per cent of valid votes.

Dr Koh was appointed minister of state for both trade and industry as well as national development in January 2016. He later became senior minister of state in May 2017.

On April 23, 2018, Dr Koh was appointed deputy secretary general at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and he stepped down from his role in national development a week later.

During the 2020 general election, Dr Koh contested Tampines GRC as part of a five-member PAP team, winning with 66.41 per cent of valid votes.

He was then moved to the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Manpower in 2021.

He contested Tampines GRC again in 2025 in a four-way fight against the Workers' Party, the People's Power Party and the National Solidarity Party. The PAP team won with 52.02 per cent of valid votes.

Dr Koh will continue to serve as MP for Tampines GRC, alongside Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, Minister of State Baey Yam Keng, and MP Charlene Chen.

'Sad to lose a dedicated member': PM Wong

In a Facebook post on Friday, PM Wong described Dr Koh as someone who approached issues with thoughtfulness and rigour, while expressing deep care towards improving the lives of Singaporeans.

"Poh Koon approached every responsibility with sincerity, dedication and genuine care for the people he served. Through his steady and committed service, he has made a difference to the lives of many Singaporeans," PM Wong said, adding that he is "deeply grateful" for Dr Koh's contributions to the Government and to Singapore.

"While I am sad to lose a dedicated member of the team, I understand his wish to spend more time with his family, and have accepted his request (to resign)."



Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung also expressed sadness at Dr Koh's resignation from political office, adding that he knew the matter had been weighing on Dr Koh's mind.

"I am glad that he has come to a decision, and respect him for doing what he feels is best for his family," Ong wrote on Facebook.

The health minister said he will miss Dr Koh's "honest counsel" at the ministry. "Being a doctor, a hardworking MP, and a grounded person, he will always have a useful perspective on healthcare issues."

Ong added that he is happy Dr Koh will continue serving as an MP.

"He has kept his clinical skills warm, and I hope he will be able to serve as a doctor in public healthcare, caring for patients," said the health minister.

"But this is just my hope, and I don't wish to put any pressure on him.

"I wish him and his family all the best."

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editor@asiaone.com