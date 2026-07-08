Koh Poh Koon returns to Parliament as backbencher after leaving political office, takes new seat

Former senior minister of state Koh Poh Koon has taken his place on Parliament's backbench after stepping down from political office, with a new seating arrangement released on Tuesday (July 7) reflecting the change.

The People's Action Party (PAP) MP, whose final day as senior minister of state for manpower and health was June 1, is now seated in the second row of the House.

He is positioned between Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim and Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong, according to Parliament's latest seating plan.

Koh left political office for family reasons after more than a decade in public service.

Following the Prime Minister's Office announcement of his resignation on May 22, he said in a Facebook post that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve but had decided it was time to put his family first.

"I have been an absent husband, father, and son since I stepped into [political office] in 2015, placing the needs of Singapore and my constituents above my family," said Koh then, who has two daughters.

The colorectal surgeon also shared that he would be returning to medical practice after leaving his ministerial appointment.

Koh first entered politics in 2013 when he contested the Punggol East by-election, before being elected as part of PAP's Ang Mo Kio GRC team in the 2015 General Election. He was appointed to political office a year later.

In Parliament, seating arrangements are determined by members' roles and seniority, with ministers seated on the frontbench while other MPs occupy the rows behind.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com