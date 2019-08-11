KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow "fingernail" while chewing bubble tea pearls

KOI has apologised after a customer bit a yellow "fingernail" while she was chewing some pearls from her bubble tea.

Stomp contributor Anon purchased a cup of green milk tea from KOI at Serangoon's NEX at about 1.45pm on Nov 5 when she had this nasty experience.

She told Stomp: "I was already back at my office in Lorong Chuan, drinking and chewing on some pearls then I bit on something hard.

"My first instinct was to take it out and when I did, I saw that it looked like a yellow fingernail.

"I believe it's a pinky nail since it looked rather small and narrow.

"The nail was also very yellow so I wondered if it had dropped into the pearl mixture or maybe it fell into my drink when the staff was scooping out pearls.

"I called the KOI outlet at NEX at about 2.10pm and told them about how I found a nail in my drink.