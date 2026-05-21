Four mosques may face delayed arrival of live sheep for korban: Muis

Four mosques in Singapore may face delayed arrival of live sheep from Australia, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Thursday (May 21).

One of the licensed local korban operators, The Meat Brothers, is still pending export permit approval under Australia's Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System.

The potential delay of about 400 live sheep could affect Al-Firaus Mosque in Choa Chu Kang, Petempatan Melayu Sembawang Mosque, Pusara Aman Mosque in Lim Chu Kang, and a portion of livestock for Jamae Chulia Mosque in Chinatown.

Korban is a ritual involving the slaughtering of livestock such as cattle, lamb and sheep, and the subsequent distribution of the meat to worshippers and the needy.

The livestock will be sacrificed in Australia, before the meat is chilled and flown to Singapore.

But the delay does not affect the other licensed korban operators at Al-Istighfar Mosque in Pasir Ris, Omar Salmah Mosque in Thomson, and Tentera Diraja Mosque in Clementi, with planned korban services to proceed as planned, said Muis.

The Meat Brothers will be contacting affected individuals who have registered to perform the korban ritual — sohibul korban — directly.

"We recognise how deeply meaningful korban is, and we understand that this incident may be unsettling for sohibul korban who have made their local arrangements through The Meat Brothers in fulfilling korban," said Muis, adding that it is working closely with the operator for the necessary support measures that they need to ensure for all the affected sohibul korban.

Hari Raya Haji marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage and will take place on May 27.

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