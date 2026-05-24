Korban at 4 mosques disrupted by Australian export permit issues; alternatives offered

Korban arrangements at four mosques in Singapore have been disrupted as export approval from Australian authorities was not obtained in time, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Saturday (May 23).

In an earlier statement on Thursday, Muis said four mosques may face delayed arrival of live sheep as their licensed local korban operator, The Meat Brothers, was still pending export permit approval under Australia's Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System.

The operator is responsible for about 400 live sheep meant for Al-Firdaus Mosque in Choa Chu Kang, Petempatan Melayu Sembawang Mosque and Pusara Aman Mosque in Lim Chu Kang. It is also responsible for a portion of the livestock for Jamae Chulia Mosque in Chinatown.

In a social media post just before 6pm on Saturday, The Meat Brothers updated that it still has not received the required approval.

"Given the situation, it is now increasingly clear that the livestock will not be able to enter Singapore in time," the operator said.

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Alternative options

Staff from The Meat Brothers have been directly contacting affected individuals who have registered to perform the korban ritual — sohibul korban.

They are now offering sohibul korban participants three options: modified korban performed in Australia, with the meat sent directly to participating Muslims; korban performed in Indonesia's Medan through the operator's local partners, with the meat shared with eligible beneficiaries and the local community; or, a full refund of payment.

"Details regarding adjusted pricing or refund arrangements will be shared accordingly," The Meat Brothers wrote in its post.

In an updated statement at 6.30pm on Saturday, Muis said it understands the disappointment and concerns experienced by affected sohibul korban.

The council noted continued engagement and efforts by the operator and sought the community's understanding and prayers for those affected by the disruption.

The disruption does not affect other licensed korban operators at Al-Istighfar Mosque in Pasir Ris, Omar Salmah Mosque in Thomson, and Tentera Diraja Mosque in Clementi, with planned korban services to proceed as planned.

Hari Raya Haji marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage and will take place on May 27.

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