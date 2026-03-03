Kovan condo fire leaves firefighter with burns; man arrested

A firefighter suffered minor burns after a fire broke out in a residential unit in Kovan on Monday (March 2).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 4pm at 22 Sirat Road, the site of freehold apartment Vina Lodge.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a bedroom in a third-floor unit on fire and extinguished the flames with a water jet, said SCDF.

Three occupants from the affected unit had evacuated before SCDF arrived. No injuries were reported, added the police.

A firefighter, who sustained a minor burn injury during the operation, was assessed by an SCDF paramedic and taken to Singapore General Hospital. The firefighter was later discharged and is currently resting at home.

Social media footage shows flames leaping from the unit despite the rain, sending thick smoke into the sky. Following the fire, the exterior walls were left heavily charred and blackened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A 64-year-old man was arrested for mischief by fire, said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

