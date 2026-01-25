Out-of-control motorcycle cuts across 3 lanes on KPE after car collides into rider

A motorcycle was seen moving without a rider back and forth across three lanes on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Saturday (Jan 24) after being rear-ended by a car.

The accident happened at about 11.40am, along KPE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), after the Airport Road entrance.

In a video posted to its page by SG Road Vigilante, a white Mercedes sports utility (SUV) vehicle is seen travelling on the merging lane after the Airport Road entrance.

A motorcycle, which was travelling to the SUV's right, lines up ahead of the SUV towards the end of the merging lane as traffic slowed down near the bend.

The car is then seen rear-ending the motorcycle, with the motorcyclist thrown off his motorcycle, narrowly missing the van ahead.

The out-of-control motorcycle then moves across three lanes to its right, hits the barricade wall, before drifting back across the lanes.

It finally comes to a stop after hitting the barricade wall next to the leftmost lane.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the 35-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The 34-year-old male driver of the Mercedes SUV is currently assisting with police investigations.

[[nid:728247]]

editor@asiaone.com