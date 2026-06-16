1 taken to hospital after 6-car chain collision on KPE

One person was taken to the hospital after a chain collision on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) involving six cars.

Footage of the incident posted on Facebook shows the outermost lane of the expressway closed off by authorities with four cars piled-up. Two other cars are also seen stopped at a short distance in front.

In the video, authorities are also seen surveying the scene while passengers and drivers involved in the incident stand along the kerb.

Two ambulances are also seen, with one person on a stretcher.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving six cars along KPE towards TPE on Saturday (June 13) at around 10.10pm.

A 47-year-old female car passenger was taken conscious to the hospital, said the police.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the female passenger was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, and that another three people were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com