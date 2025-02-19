Kranji recycling company catches fire again, third reported incident since 2018

Firefighting operations are currently underway at a recycling and waste management company in Kranji on Wednesday (Feb 19).

In a Facebook post today, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to a fire at 11 Kranji Crescent at about 10.30am.

Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was well alight and involved waste materials in a warehouse measuring about 50m by 50m.

The agency said that firefighters are currently fighting the fire with six water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine.

It added that SGSecure mobile app users, M1, StarHub and SingTel mobile subscribers within the vicinity of the fire incident would have received an advisory message urging members of the public to stay away from the area.

"Traffic is building up in the area; SCDF seeks the public's understanding to avoid area and consider taking alternative routes," said the agency.

Checks on business directories show that the location is occupied by Wah and Hua Pte Ltd, a recycling and waste management company. Its principal activity is listed as collection of waste.

On its website, Wah and Hua said that it is a multi-material recycle and waste management company.

Social media users on TikTok have shared videos of the fire.

In one video, thick smoke and flames can be seen at the area where the recycling and waste management facility is located.

This is not the first time the recycling and waste management company in Kranji has caught fire.

Last year, on March 28, firefighters spent three hours fighting an early morning fire at the same location.

According to SCDF then, 10 emergency vehicles and 50 personnel were deployed to fight a fire in the company's waste materials processing area spanning about 400 sq m - slightly smaller than a basketball court.

There were no reported injuries then.

In 2018, firefighters also fought another fire that ravaged the company's warehouse. About 70 firefighters and 22 firefighting appliances and support vehicles reportedly battled the fire for nearly eight hours.

