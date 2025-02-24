Kranji warehouse fire: 7 fire safety-related notices issued in past 7 years

A fire that broke out at a Kranji warehouse on Feb 19 has been successfully extinguished after four days of intense firefighting efforts by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 23), SCDF said that they have "worked round-the-clock to douse the deep-seated pockets of fire within the waste heaps" since Wednesday (Feb 19).

SCDF added that resources are being scaled down, but a fire engine and crew will be maintained at the premises to watch over the area that was affected by the fire.

The agency said they will also progressively hand over the site at 11 Kranji Crescent – listed online as the address of recycling firm Wah & Hua – to the premises owner for their recovery operations.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said that the three previous fires in March, 2018, June, 2023, and March, 2024 were accidental, caused by either smouldering embers or spontaneous ignition of general waste materials.

SCDF said they also conducted a total of 10 inspections at the address between 2018 and 2024.

Four Fire Hazard Abatement Notices (FHAN) were issued for fire safety non-compliances such as faulty exit lights, and obstructions to fire safety provisions including exit door, hose reel and fire extinguisher.

An entity who receive a FHAN must abate the fire safety non-compliances within a specified period. If otherwise, a Notice Of Offence (NOO) will be issued.

The recycling and waste management company was also issued with three NOOs during the same seven year period.

The offences were for severe non-compliances such as unauthorised fire safety works involving the erection of a steel platform.

NOOs are issued for serious non-compliances. Upon rectification, composition fines up to $5,000 may be imposed on the responsible entity.

One injured in Feb 19 fire

On Friday (Feb 21), a BCA spokesperson said that the agency has issued an order to the premise owner to close off the single-storey warehouse and a two-storey office building which were damaged by the fire.

The owner has been instructed to appoint a professional engineer to assess the situation, recommend immediately safety measures to mitigate risks, carry out a detailed investigation and propose permanent rectification works.

National Environment Agency (NEA) is also investigating the fire.



"Whether or not action will be taken will depend on the outcome of the investigation," said the agency.

The Feb 19 fire was largely extinguished after nearly nine hours according to the SCDF. Firefighting resources were maintained at the premises thereafter due to deep-seated pockets of fires.

One person was taken to hospital for burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

At the height of the operation, six water jets, four unmanned firefighting machines, an unmanned aerial vehicle and a combined platform ladder were deployed.

