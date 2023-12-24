'Kudos to the officers': Cars from JB made to U-turn after cutting queue on Causeway

Oh no, you don't.

Cars heading to Singapore from Malaysia were caught using the bus lane to cut the queue on the Causeway and directed to U-turn on Dec 20.

Stomp contributor James shared a video of two Aetos auxiliary police officers in bright yellow vests standing on the road and making at least three vehicles turn back at around 8.45pm.

"Well done, officers on the Causeway bridge," said the Stomp contributor.

"Queue-cutting cars were made to U-turn by our hard-working officers who were on duty to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

"It took 10 minutes to enter and clear Johor Bahru immigration, but another hour and 20 minutes to finally clear Singapore customs."

A number of cars cut queue by driving on the bus lane, recounted the Stomp contributor.

"It is a double white line and no filtering is allowed. This was witnessed somewhere in the middle of the bridge. Kudos to the officers who were on duty working diligently as seen in the video."

Earlier this year, another online video similarly shows cars using the lane for heavy vehicles on the Causeway made to U-turn on July 31.

In October, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that four Singapore-registered Porsche cars entering Singapore at the Tuas Checkpoint were made to U-turn for cutting the queue.

In June, a Malaysian driver who was caught on video trying to cut the queue on the Causeway was banned from entering Singapore.

ALSO READ: Motorcyclist allegedly cuts line at Woodlands Checkpoint, throws victim's motorbike keys away when confronted

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.