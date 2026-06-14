Police shows up at Carouseller's home after Lalamove driver accuses him of selling Kpods

A Carousell seller was taken aback when the police showed up at his door, saying he had been accused of selling Kpods.

The man, who wished to be known as D, sells Thai amulets on the online marketplace.

D had booked a Lalamove courier on May 21 to deliver two parcels — each worth over $200 — to two customers who had opting for same-day express delivery, he told Stomp.

The Carouseller added that he had paid for Lalamove's standard delivery service, which stipulated that the parcels will be delivered in an hour.

However, after an hour had passed, D received a complaint from one of the customers stating that their package had not arrived.

"When I checked the (Lalamove) app, I noticed the driver was idling at a totally different location, nowhere near the first delivery location," he told Stomp.

D added that he attempted to contact the delivery driver via the Lalamove application, but the number listed there seemed to no longer be in use.

He then reached out to the delivery service's customer support team, which asked him to fill up a claims form.

D admitted that due to his frustration with the situation, he left the delivery driver several "harsh" messages via the in-app chat function.

He had threatened to report the matter to the authorities and file a complaint if the driver remained unresponsive.

This seemingly prompted the delivery driver to call D with a different phone number. The Carousell seller then requested that the parcels be returned to him as he was dissatisfied with the delay.

"At this point, he was already almost two hours late and I felt that the service I paid for was not fulfilled," D told Stomp.

If the parcels were delivered later than the agreed-upon timing, the recipients might also no longer be at the collection points, he added.

Police requested he open parcels

After some time passed, the delivery driver showed up at D's condominium carpark but did not come up to his unit.

About 45 minutes later, the Carousell seller was greeted by two police officers at his door who were holding his parcels.

They then asked him to open the packages in front of them, as the Lalamove driver had alleged they contain Kpods.

D was shocked by the accusation. If the driver genuinely suspected that the parcels contain illegal items, he would have reported the matter immediately instead of carrying them around for over two hours, he said.

"This is obviously a deliberate attempt to get back at me because he was unhappy that I made him waste his trip returning the parcels," D added.

Co-operating with the authorities, D opened up the packages and no contraband or illegal items were found.

The Carousell seller has since filed a police report and lodged a complaint with Lalamove regarding the matter, reported Stomp.

However, he has not heard back from the delivery provider since June 11.

Calling the lack of updates "disappointing", D said he feels he should at least be informed about the actions taken against the rider.

"Accusing someone of delivering prohibited items (Kpods, to be specific), which resulted in the police coming to my house and checking my parcels, is very serious," he said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lalamove for more information.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com