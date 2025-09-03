Lamborghini collides with car in Yishun accident, 2 escape with minor injuries

Two people escaped with minor injuries following a collision between a Lamborghini and another car in Yishun on Tuesday (Sept 2) evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at around 7.45pm along Yishun Street 51.

Two people were assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF added.

Dashcam footage of the accident, posted on SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, showed a black Mazda crossing a junction as the traffic light was turning from amber to red, when it then collided into the onrushing Lamborghini from the other direction.

The impact left the Mazda’s bonnet completely smashed, while the Lamborghini sustained damage on its side and its hood flung open.

The clip on Facebook has since garnered over 400 comments, 900 reactions and 220,000 views.

In another video of the accident shared on Xiaohongshu, the user said he heard a loud “bang” while coming home from work.

“Even when we are walking on the pavement, we need to be careful,” he said.

Chingshijie@asiaone.com

Editor's note: The headline for this story has been edited for clarity.