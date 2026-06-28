LTA takes action against owners of vehicles with illegal modifications

More than 380 offences involving illegal vehicle modifications were detected during Land Transport Authority's (LTA) recent islandwide enforcement operations.

In a statement issued on its social media account on Friday (June 26), LTA said 70 vehicles were fitted with illegal exhausts, 80 vehicles were caught with improper lights, while 90 vehicles displayed improper number plates.

LTA reminded motorists that it will continue to take firm action against offenders to keep Singapore's roads safe.

Motorists who are found guilty of carrying out illegal modifications on their vehicles could face fines of up to $20,000 and/or two years' imprisonment.

Meanwhile, those caught with improper number plates could be fined up to $1,000 and/or jailed for three months.

Those who wish to modify their vehicles are advised to refer to LTA's OneMotoring website.

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editor@asiaone.com