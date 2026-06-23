Police warn of LTA impersonation scam reappearing, victims lost at least $74k

An old scam variant involving the impersonation of the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has re-emerged, the police said on Monday (June 22).

At least 13 cases have been reported since June 1, with losses amounting to at least $74,000.

Victims would receive text messages purportedly from LTA, urging them to settle their outstanding Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees by clicking on a link provided.

They are urged to do so to "avoid additional charges", compelling victims to act.

Those who click the link would be directed to a phishing website which resembles the official LTA or OneMotoring website, where the victims would then be prompted to enter their vehicle number and personal information, including banking and card details.

The victims would only realise they had been scammed after they discover unauthorised transactions in their bank accounts.

Police urged members of the public not to click on such links as messages from LTA on unpaid fees or road tax bills do not contain payment links to the OneMotoring website or to payment portals.

In addition, notifications by LTA sent to vehicle owners via SMS are done through the "gov.sg" sender identification.

What happens when you miss payment

Under amendments to the Road Traffic Act passed in February this year, LTA will decriminalise missed ERP payments and treat them as an administrative matter.

Vehicle owners instead of drivers will be responsible for settling ERP payments and must do so within the grace period of five days from LTA's SMS notification, or be prevented from transacting with LTA.

This means that vehicle services such as renewal of road tax, transferring vehicle registration and refunding unused road tax will be unavailable until the missed charge and a $10 administrative fee are paid.

These changes will come into effect on Jan 1, 2027.

Meanwhile, those who miss an ERP charge will receive notifications from LTA via SMS and through their vehicles' on-board unit (OBU).

There will then be a five-day grace period when drivers can make payment via the OBU screen.

Those who still fail to do so will then receive a letter to pay the missed ERP charge and an administrative charge of $10.

[[nid:736696]]

editor@asiaone.com