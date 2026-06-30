LTA sends 186 abandoned and indiscriminately parked bicycles 'up lorry' since Jan

A total of 186 bicycles and other devices, parked indiscriminately or abandoned at bicycle parking areas, have been removed from bicycle parking facilities near key transport nodes since January this year.

In a social media post on Monday (June 29), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it has been stepping up checks at estates such as Paya Lebar, Sengkang and Yishun, to better manage these facilities and free up spaces for other users.

LTA added that its enforcement teams will continue to conduct regular checks to manage indiscriminate parking and abandoned bicycles.

Explaining the process, the authority said that bicycles found to be parked indiscriminately, or are believed to be abandoned, will first be tagged with a notice.

If such bicycles and devices are still not removed within the stipulated period, they may then be removed.

Noting that expansion plans for a 1,300-km cycling path network islandwide are ongoing and slated for completion by 2030, LTA said it will also review and expand bicycle parking at key transport nodes to ensure that facilities are sufficient and well-designed to support the needs of cyclists.

It also urged active mobility device users to park their bicycles and devices responsibly in designated facilities to avoid obstructing pedestrian flow and access to shared public spaces.

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editor@asiaone.com