Landlord leases Little India HDB unit to 3 people, shocked to find at least 15 staying there

A property agent helped her client lease out his flat to three tenants, but was shocked to find seven more walking out of a room.

In a TikTok video shared on Tuesday (March 24), Glynis Tan, who runs the account Property Science SG, said that at least 15 people were living at the flat in Little India.

Owners of four-room or larger flats are allowed to house up to eight tenants, or unrelated people who are not from the same family unit.

Up to four people are allowed to live in one and two-room flats, while the limit for three-room flats is six.

The video shows four luggage stacked on top of one another in the kitchen and mattresses in every room.

Tan said the police were first called after there were complaints of overcrowding in the flat.

After discovering the illegal occupants, she demanded them to leave "on the spot".

"We gave them 30 minutes to move out all their belongings. The locksmith proceeded to change all the locks and keys," added Tan.

The video has since garnered over 199,000 views and 160 comments.

Several social media users were surprised by the condition of the overcrowded flat.

"At least it looks clean though," said one of them, while Property Science SG replied that the toilets looked "reasonable".

In response to netizens' queries on whether the landlord was to blame for not conducting checks, property agents shared in the comments section that the tenancy agreement has a stipulation which required the owner to give notice to tenants before visiting the flat.

AsiaOne has reached out to Tan for more information.

Breaching the occupancy cap can result in warnings, fines of up to $5,000, or prosecution. If convicted, offenders can be fined up to $200,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com