Large families to receive $1,000 LifeSG Credits in Sept

Families with three or more children aged between one and six years of age will receive $1,000 LifeSG Credits (LFLC) from Thursday (Sept 10), according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

These credits are part of the Large Families Scheme announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Budget 2025, which will see eligible parents receive a $5,000 increase in Child Development Account First Step Grant (CDA FSG) for each third and subsequent child born on or after Feb 18.

They will also receive $5,000 Large Family MediSave Grant (LFMG) and $1,000 each year in Large Family LifeSG Credits per third and subsequent child.

Subsequent disbursements every April

Large families will receive the $1,000 in LFLC from Sept 10, while subsequent disbursements will be made in April annually beginning in April 2026 for children born between 2020 to 2025, the ministry said.

The CDA trustee of each eligible child will receive the credits automatically and trustees will be notified via SMS after the amount has been credited to their digital wallet. No application is needed.

The LFLC will be accepted by physical and online merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR or Nets QR, and can be used to defray household expenses such as groceries, pharmacy items, utilities and transport.

Eligible families will also receive their CDA FSG and LFMG payouts around two weeks after they open their CDA and successfully enrol in the Baby Bonus scheme.

[[nid:715012]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com