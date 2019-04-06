Large group of PMD users sound sirens, blast music as they ride among throng of people at Geylang

A group of personal mobility device (PMD) users made a nuisance of themselves as they were riding around Geylang.

A video of the riders sounding sirens and blasting loud music was posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook group page.

It is unclear when exactly this happened but according to the caption, it was in May.

The post added that the riders were using lights and sirens to "intimidate" other road users into giving way to them.

may2019 latest pmd patrol squad from singapore traffic police force? no lah. its just some pmd users at Geylang Serai... Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Saturday, 1 June 2019

Stomp earlier reported on a group of around 18 PMD riders seen crossing a busy junction around a crowd of pedestrians during the Ramadan Bazaar on May 27.