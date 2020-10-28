Large-scale bubble bath? Upper Bukit Timah canal filled with foam

Have sewer rats decided to throw their own countdown foam party (albeit two months early)?

Redditors were taken by surprise after a fellow user shared a photo of a foam-filled canal along Upper Bukit Timah last night (Oct 27).

The layer of white foam that covered the surface of the canal was so thick, even the rapids did little to disperse them.

According to the original poster, the thick white streak stretched over two kilometres in length, though the actual source of the bubbles remained unknown.

One Redditor, who said they stay around the area, suspected that the foam may have flown out from a nearby eatery or establishment slightly upstream. The other end of the canal, towards Cashew Road, similarly had some foam, though not as much, they added.

The matter has been reported to the National Environmental Agency (NEA), the original poster said.

AsiaOne has reached out to NEA and the Public Utilities Board (PUB) for information.

In July this year, more foamy discharge was observed floating along Bedok Canal. A witness described the foam as "gushing and bubbling".

In a statement on the Bedok Canal incident, PUB emphasised that they take "a serious view" to towards the pollution of Singapore's waterways, and will not hesitate to take action against illegal discharge into public drains and canals.

Members of the public can contact PUB at 1800-2255-782 if they suspect any pollution in Singapore's waterways.

