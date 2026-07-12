Caught on camera: Driver shines laser pointer at another car along PIE

The driver of a Toyota Alphard multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) was recently caught aiming a laser pointer at another car.

Dashcam footage of the incident submitted to Facebook Group SG Road Vigilante shows vehicles moving slowly along a stretch of an expressway on July 8.

As the MPV closes in on the car, its driver is seen using his laser pointer several times.

At one point, the glare was so strong that the whole video turned green.

It is unclear what triggered the MPV driver to do so.

Based on traffic information signage on the opposite side of the expressway, the incident appears to have occurred along the Pan Island Expressway.

Driver jailed for pointing laser beam at other cars

In 2021, Patrick Ong Choon Hua, then 52, was sentenced to two weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to one charge of committing a rash act that endangered human life.

A second such charge for pointing the laser beam at another car on a separate occasion was taken into consideration for sentencing.

During the hearing, Ong said that he had intended for the beam to reflect off the other car's rearview mirror and into its driver's eyes, so as to force him to change lanes.

In sentencing Ong, Magistrate Hairul Hakkim Kuthibutheen told the court that pointing a laser beam at other drivers’ eyes, directly or indirectly, was “not merely annoying or irritating but highly perilous”.

A person found guilty of committing a rash act endangering human life may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com