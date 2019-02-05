Last-minute CNY shopping: budget CNY hampers you can buy online

Gong Xi Fa Cai! Usher in this Lunar New Year by gifting your family, loved ones and friends with a Chinese New Year hamper. Besides wishing them prosperity, an abundance of wealth and peace in the upcoming year. The gift of a hamper will surely put you in their good stead for the rest of 2019. To help you with your hamper search, here a handy list of very huat hampers that will bring prosperity to whoever it is gifted to!

1. EU YAN SANG'S RICHES AND WELLNESS IMPERIAL TREASURE BOX

Photo: Eu Yan Sang

Surprise colleagues, friends and family wealth and health with Eu Yan Sang's Riches and Wellness Treasure Box. This Riches and Wellness Treasure Box is filled to the brim with goodies such as Fish Maw, Essence of Chicken and Abalones. A gift of this hamper will surely put a smile on any persons' face!

Hamper breakdown:

One Signature Premium Scallop Fish Maw Soup

One Essence of Chicken with American Ginseng, Cordyceps & Huaishan Gift Set

One Superior Tea Flower Mushroom

One Razor Clams

One Abalones and Scallop with XO Sauce

Get yours for $ 98.00, right here!

2. NOEL GIFT'S AUSPICIOUS CNY HAMPER

Photo: Noel Gifts

Lunar New Year is a time of gathering and reunion. And there is no better way to do that then with Noel gift's Auspicious CNY Hamper! Filled with classic CNY goodies, call up all your friends and family for a heartening time of reunion.

Hamper breakdown:

One New Moon Fishmaw Soup 400g

One Mili Abalone Mushroom 425g

One Lee Yu Bird's Nest with Ginseng Rock Sugar & White Fungus 70ml x 2 bottles

One Dried Flower Mushroom 60g

One White Fungus 50g

One Red Dates 100g

One Camel Shandong Groundnuts 120g

One New Peng Hiang Shrimp Rolls 80g

One Koki Yam Cookies 150g

One Beifang Assorted Tea 32g

Get yours for $ 68.00++, right here!

3. WONDERFUL FLORA HARMONIOUS PEAK

Photo: Wonderful Flora

This hamper from Wonderful Flora will make an amazing hamper gift for anybody. Imagine the recipient of this hamper snacking on various CNY delicacies and goodies while sipping on a glass of French Red Wine. If that doesn't sound like a dream, I don't know what would!

Hamper breakdown:

One Baron de Lirondeau French Red Wine 750ml

One Skylight Claypot Style Sharksfin 425g

One NPH Shrimp Roll 80g

One Peanut Crisp 112g

One Roasted Chestnut 100g

One London Love Cake 120g

One Bissin Blackcurrant Wafers 100g

One Salted Peanuts 90g

One Otori Nugget Snack 90g

Get yours for $ 100.00++, right here!

4. YU XIANG YAN 2019 CNY HAMPER PROSPERITY LUCK 一帆风顺

Photo: Yu Xiang Yan

This hamper is perfect for the health conscious individual. It is filled to the brim with various health supplements such as Birdnest, Ginseng and Fish Maw. Give this hamper to a loved one to bless them with good health and strength for the upcoming year!

Hamper breakdown:

One Cha Hua Gu (100g)

One Aloe Vera Birdnest (150ml x 6)

One China Abalone (14H x 2)

One White Fungus (1pc)

One White Fungus Birdnest (3S)

One Fish Maw (80g)

One Sliced Ginseng (10g)

Get yours for $ 188.00++, right here!

WHERE TO BUY YOUR CNY HAMPERS: TOP ONLINE SHOPS

Photo: Shopback.sg

So here you have it, the top Chinese New Year hampers in the market this year for the last minute shopper. Of course, there are so many hampers on the market out there. So if the hampers in this list do not meet your needs, there are many more to choose from.

This article was first published in Shopback.