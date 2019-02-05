Last-minute CNY shopping: budget CNY hampers you can buy online

Gong Xi Fa Cai! Usher in this Lunar New Year by gifting your family, loved ones and friends with a Chinese New Year hamper. Besides wishing them prosperity, an abundance of wealth and peace in the upcoming year. The gift of a hamper will surely put you in their good stead for the rest of 2019. To help you with your hamper search, here a handy list of very huat hampers that will bring prosperity to whoever it is gifted to!
1. EU YAN SANG'S RICHES AND WELLNESS IMPERIAL TREASURE BOX
Surprise colleagues, friends and family wealth and health with Eu Yan Sang's Riches and Wellness Treasure Box. This Riches and Wellness Treasure Box is filled to the brim with goodies such as Fish Maw, Essence of Chicken and Abalones. A gift of this hamper will surely put a smile on any persons' face!
Hamper breakdown:
One Signature Premium Scallop Fish Maw Soup
One Essence of Chicken with American Ginseng, Cordyceps & Huaishan Gift Set
One Superior Tea Flower Mushroom
One Razor Clams
One Abalones and Scallop with XO Sauce
Get yours for $ 98.00, right here!
2. NOEL GIFT'S AUSPICIOUS CNY HAMPER
Lunar New Year is a time of gathering and reunion. And there is no better way to do that then with Noel gift's Auspicious CNY Hamper! Filled with classic CNY goodies, call up all your friends and family for a heartening time of reunion.
Hamper breakdown:
One New Moon Fishmaw Soup 400g
One Mili Abalone Mushroom 425g
One Lee Yu Bird's Nest with Ginseng Rock Sugar & White Fungus 70ml x 2 bottles
One Dried Flower Mushroom 60g
One White Fungus 50g
One Red Dates 100g
One Camel Shandong Groundnuts 120g
One New Peng Hiang Shrimp Rolls 80g
One Koki Yam Cookies 150g
One Beifang Assorted Tea 32g
Get yours for $ 68.00++, right here!
3. WONDERFUL FLORA HARMONIOUS PEAK
This hamper from Wonderful Flora will make an amazing hamper gift for anybody. Imagine the recipient of this hamper snacking on various CNY delicacies and goodies while sipping on a glass of French Red Wine. If that doesn't sound like a dream, I don't know what would!
Hamper breakdown:
One Baron de Lirondeau French Red Wine 750ml
One Skylight Claypot Style Sharksfin 425g
One NPH Shrimp Roll 80g
One Peanut Crisp 112g
One Roasted Chestnut 100g
One London Love Cake 120g
One Bissin Blackcurrant Wafers 100g
One Salted Peanuts 90g
One Otori Nugget Snack 90g
Get yours for $ 100.00++, right here!
4. YU XIANG YAN 2019 CNY HAMPER PROSPERITY LUCK 一帆风顺
This hamper is perfect for the health conscious individual. It is filled to the brim with various health supplements such as Birdnest, Ginseng and Fish Maw. Give this hamper to a loved one to bless them with good health and strength for the upcoming year!
Hamper breakdown:
One Cha Hua Gu (100g)
One Aloe Vera Birdnest (150ml x 6)
One China Abalone (14H x 2)
One White Fungus (1pc)
One White Fungus Birdnest (3S)
One Fish Maw (80g)
One Sliced Ginseng (10g)
Get yours for $ 188.00++, right here!
WHERE TO BUY YOUR CNY HAMPERS: TOP ONLINE SHOPS
So here you have it, the top Chinese New Year hampers in the market this year for the last minute shopper. Of course, there are so many hampers on the market out there. So if the hampers in this list do not meet your needs, there are many more to choose from.
This article was first published in Shopback.