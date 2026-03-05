'Best to do so while fit and healthy': Lasting Power of Attorney Form 1 applications to be free for Singaporeans

Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) Form 1 applications will be made free of charge for all Singaporeans after the current waiver of filing fee ends on March 31, announced Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming on Thursday (March 5).

Goh, who is also Minister of State for Home Affairs, was responding to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament Yip Hon Weng.

Yip, who represents Yio Chu Kang SMC, had asked if the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) had completed its consideration of the suggestion to further extend the waiver of the LPA Form 1 filling fee for Singaporeans beyond March 31.

He also asked for an update on the number and percentage of Singaporeans above the age of 65 who have registered a LPA.

Form 1 is for donors who wish to grant donee(s) general powers with basic restrictions.

In his reply, Goh announced that LPA applications will be made free for all Singaporeans, even after the current fee waiver ends.

He said that the move is intended to encourage more Singaporeans to plan early for their future.

"We want to continue to urge Singaporeans to make their LPA. Best to do so while we are still fit and healthy, and even more so as we know our population is aging.

"Having an LPA in place will allow Singaporeans and our loved ones to have peace of mind, knowing there is someone we trust who will have legal authority to make decisions on our behalf, when we no longer can," explained Goh.

As of Feb 20, about 1 in 7 Singaporeans, or 404,000 people, have made an LPA.

Among Singaporeans aged 65 and above, about 1 in 4, or 197,000, have done so.

