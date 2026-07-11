42-year-old man injured in knife incident at Lavender CT Hub 2

A 42-year-old man was sent to the hospital on Saturday (July 11) morning after a knife incident at a commercial property along Lavender Street.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that the incident took place at about 9.35am at 114 Lavender Street.

According to the agencies, the man was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The said address is the premises of mixed-used commercial development CT Hub 2.

AsiaOne understands that a woman, who is believed to be known to the man, was also present at the scene — where the man is said to have inflicted the injury on himself following a dispute with her.

Sources at the scene told AsiaOne that the duo are believed to be in a relationship and that the incident took place, but AsiaOne has not been able to independently verify this.

The incident allegedly took place in the vicinity of a pub there.

Employees from the public entertainment outlet, who were waiting for their private-hire rides, did not wish to be interviewed when approached by AsiaOne.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com