Pedestrian, 58, dies after 2-car accident in Kallang; man arrested for dangerous driving

A 58-year-old female pedestrian died after an accident in Kallang that led to the arrest of a 31-year-old male car driver for dangerous driving causing death.

The accident happened at about 12.30pm on Sunday (May 17) at the junction of Lavender Street and Kallang Bahru towards Balestier Road.

Videos of the accident posted on a motoring chat group show a dark coloured Kia sports utility vehicle (SUV) stopped just after the junction. A middle-aged male driver is seen standing beside the car while using his phone.

Meanwhile, a Honda Shuttle was seen stopped further ahead — near the junction of Tyrwhitt Road — while a man in his 30s was seen sitting on the road divider. He did not appear to be injured.

Several passers-by were seen gathered at the scene while a man performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the woman.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said the accident involved two cars and the female pedestrian, adding that she was conveyed unconscious to hospital where she later died.

The police also said they have arrested the male car driver for dangerous driving causing death amid ongoing investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com