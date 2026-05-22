Lavender Street accident: 58-year-old victim was on her way to volunteer, remembered as family's cornerstone

The 58-year-old female pedestrian who died after an accident in Kallang on Sunday (May 17) had been on her way to a temple to volunteer.

The victim, surnamed Ng, was due to celebrate her 59th birthday next week, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The collision, involving a vehicle believed to have run a red light, happened at the junction of Lavender Street and Kallang Bahru towards Balestier Road at about 12.30pm.

A 31-year-old male driver involved has been arrested amid ongoing investigations.

At a funeral held on Thursday (May 21), Ng's youngest son, who wished to be known only as Li, 30, told the Chinese daily that his mother had been the cornerstone of their family.

The software engineer shared that when his father fell ill years ago, his mother cared for him while also looking after her own elderly mother, and when his older brother divorced, she took on the responsibility of raising his two grandchildren.

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Despite carrying heavy responsibilities, Li said his mother never complained and added that she only began to explore personal hobbies, including yoga and martial arts, after his grandmother passed away two years ago.

Li also said he never really knew what his mother liked to eat, as she always bought things for others.

"She always bought things that other people liked. Whenever I asked if she liked them too, she would just smile and say yes, because she knows we like them," he said.

Li's 29-year-old girlfriend also described Ng as kind and loving, noting that she expressed her affection for family through cooking.

Over 300 co-workers attended funeral

Ng had worked as a medical trainer at a medical device company for more than 20 years, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

At her funeral, more than more than 300 colleagues, including the company's president, attended to pay their respects.

Former trainees remembered Ng as a patient and gentle mentor who never scolded them and significantly influenced their careers.

While the family said it is difficult to forgive the driver involved in the accident, Li told the Chinese daily that in keeping with his mother's kind and generous nature, she might have chosen to forgive him.

The cremation took place at Mandai Crematorium on Thursday afternoon.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com