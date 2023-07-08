Law Society president Adrian Tan dies aged 57 after battle with cancer

SINGAPORE – Law Society of Singapore president Adrian Tan has died after fighting cancer for more than a year. He was 57.

The Law Society announced his death in a statement on Saturday evening.

“Throughout his battle with cancer... Adrian exemplified extraordinary courage. Despite the immense challenges he faced, he continued to carry out his duties with resolve and cheerfulness, and never failed to grace us with his trademark humour.

“Today, we not only mourn the loss of a distinguished leader but also grieve for a cherished friend and trusted comrade.

“Adrian’s absence leaves an indescribable void that cannot be filled. His memory will forever hold a special place in our hearts,” said the statement.

The society also extended its condolences to Mr Tan’s family and loved ones, and said his “spirit and unwavering dedication will continue to inspire us all”.

According to a WhatsApp message seen by The Straits Times, Mr Tan died on Saturday at 5.35pm.

The TSMP Law Corporation partner was diagnosed with cancer in March 2022 and announced his rare condition in a LinkedIn post on July 28, without disclosing what type of cancer it was.

In his post, Mr Tan said he would “fight cancer, fight my cases in court and fight for lawyers as their president, until the clock runs out”.

He had just been appointed president of the society in January that year and had been working remotely as his immune system was compromised.

Describing him as “a wonderful colleague, a nurturing mentor and a loyal friend”, TSMP said in a statement: “Throughout his illustrious 31-year career, Adrian made significant contributions to the legal industry, leaving an indelible mark on all those who had the honour of working with him.”

The firm noted that Mr Tan “cared deeply about a range of social issues”, which was reflected in appointments such as directorship at the Arts House, and as honorary legal counsel for the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped.

TSMP joint managing partner Stefanie Yuen Thio said: “Adrian’s passing is a tremendous loss to the legal and wider community and to anyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“The legacy that he leaves behind is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the legal profession and his tireless commitment to promoting justice and fairness for all.”

An active user of LinkedIn, Mr Tan was still posting on the platform two weeks ago, chiming in on the coverage of the Titan submersible, which imploded in the North Atlantic during a deep dive to the wreck of the Titanic. He also shared his thoughts on the upcoming presidential election.

In his profile, he describes himself as a “masked litigator, advocate for advocates, socially and emotionally distant law firm partner”.

In July 2022, ST reported that he had also been writing a novel, something he had been meaning to do for decades.

His last book, The Teenage Workbook, was published in 1989. Its predecessor, The Teenage Textbook, was a bestseller that was later adapted into a play, movie and TV series.

Mr Tan, who has no children, leaves behind his wife who works in the Ministry of Defence.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.