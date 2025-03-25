Law Society VP resigns after remarks about rape victim spark outrage

Chia Boon Teck, vice-president of the Law Society of Singapore, has resigned following inappropriate remarks he made about a rape survivor.

This came shortly after the Law Society released a statement on Tuesday (March 25) calling for his resignation.

In the statement, president Lisa Sam stated that Chia's views and comments were "unacceptable" and "damaging".

"Such comments and views are also inimical for a person in a position of leadership to espouse," Sam added.

"The victim's morality should not have been questioned in this manner."

The Law Society confirmed Chia's resignation on its Linkedin page around noon on the same day.

"We thank Mr Chia for his service and contributions during his time on the council and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," it said in a brief statement, adding that the resignation would take effect immediately.

Checks on the society's website revealed that Chia is no longer listed as vice-president or council member.

Chia, who has been vice-president since August 2023, sparked a backlash after comments in a LinkedIn post on March 23 on the case of a local TikToker convicted of sexual assault went viral.

The TikToker and former actor of YouTube channel Wah!Banana, Lev Panfilov, was found guilty by a High Court judge on March 21 of sexually assaulting a woman.

In a post, which has since been deleted, Chia questioned the case and the verdict.

"How did 'no' progress to two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault by penetration, and one count of outrage of modesty?" he commented.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam expressed disapproval of Chia's actions in a Facebook post on Monday (March 24).

"Shaming and blaming victims steps over the line. Misogyny should have no place in our society," the minister said.

"Lawyers (in particular those in senior positions representing the legal profession) need to be mindful that when we make statements that minimise or dismiss victims' concerns, it can have a disproportionate impact on other victims."

Magdalene Chew, a founding director of AsiaLegal LLC, described the incident as demonstrating "shocking disrespect" and "appalling."

Speaking to AsiaOne, Chew stated that Chia's post undermined years of efforts to correct wrongs in the system and address societal perceptions and prejudices against female victims.

She termed his resignation as a positive step in restoring credibility and trust among the legal fraternity.

AsiaOne has reached out to Chia and the Law Society for comments.

