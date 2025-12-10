Singapore's survival and success were never guaranteed: PM Wong on Albatross File

Singapore's survival and success, as it commemorates SG60, were hard won through leadership, courage and a focus on national interest, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Dec 10).

In a Facebook post after visiting The Albatross File exhibition a day earlier with Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo, the Prime Minister reflected on the series of events and choices faced by Singapore's founding leaders.

"After the 1964 race riots, it had become clear to leaders on both sides that merger was not working.

"The question then was: what next? A complete break was not the starting point. But through a series of unexpected turns and difficult choices, events gathered momentum and the path became clear," said PM Wong in his post.

Speaking at the launch of the exhibition and a 488-page book titled The Albatross File: Inside Separation at the National Library on Dec 7, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong had shared how separation was not founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew's preferred outcome.

In his speech, SM Lee shared that some founding leaders had initial reservations about the separation, although they eventually signed the agreement.

Noting how the break was achieved peacefully, PM Wong said that Singaporeans can "stand tall and proud", but should remember how easily things could have taken a very different turn.

"All this reaffirms a deeper truth: Singapore's survival and success were never guaranteed. They were hard won - through clear-eyed leadership, courage, and an unwavering focus on our national interest.

"That same spirit must continue to guide us, so that Singapore keeps thriving for generations to come," he added.

He also encouraged Singaporeans to visit the exhibition as there will still be "something new" to discover, even for those who know the broad story of how Singapore became independent on Aug 9, 1965.

For tickets and other information, visit the National Library Board's website for the exhibition.

