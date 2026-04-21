PM Wong, Malaysia's Anwar stress diplomacy amid Middle East crisis: 'Important to support one another'

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim discussed the Middle East situation in a phone call on Monday (April 20), agreeing on the importance of continued diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting resolution to the crisis.

A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, in place since April 8, is set to end on Wednesday, with an ongoing US military blockade on Iran's ports presenting a significant obstacle to Tehran rejoining peace efforts.

Adding to uncertainties, the US' seizure of an Iranian cargo vessel on Sunday raised tensions further, sending Brent oil prices back near the US$100 (S$128) mark.

PM Wong said he discussed with Anwar how Singapore and Malaysia can work closely to strengthen supply chain resilience, with the Malaysian prime minister adding that their discussions focused on strengthening grid resilience and managing supply-demand pressures.

PM Anwar said Malaysia will continue to prioritise its domestic needs while ensuring that the region remains resilient amid global uncertainty.

They also spoke about accelerating regional cooperation through the Asean Power Grid.

"At a time like this, it is all the more important for close neighbours like Singapore and Malaysia to stay coordinated and support one another," said PM Wong on his Facebook post.

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