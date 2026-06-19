Rules-based global order where countries can co-exist should be upheld: PM Wong

Against the backdrop of a more unpredictable and volatile geopolitical environment, it is more important than ever for countries to uphold international law and the rules-based order, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"It is in our collective interest to maintain peace and stability and to uphold a global system where all countries, regardless of size, can co-exist peacefully and prosper together," he elaborated.

PM Wong was speaking at the Association of South East Asian Nations' (Asean) commemorative summit with Russia held in Kazan on Thursday (June 18).

He pointed out that Singapore and Asean have consistently called on parties involved in conflicts to exercise restraint, return to dialogue, and pursue the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.

Referring to the ceasefire agreement struck between the US and Iran, PM Wong expressed his hope that this can lead to a permanent end to the conflict, which began on Feb 28, and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

He also stressed that Singapore's position on Ukraine is therefore not a matter of aligning with any side, but because of this "consistent commitment" to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

"In this regard, we continue to support and encourage diplomatic efforts towards a ceasefire.

"We hope these efforts will ultimately lead to a just, lasting and durable peace, again – consistent with international law and the UN Charter," the prime minister said.

Principled approach towards Russia-Ukraine conflict

Back in 2022, after Singapore abstained from a United Nations (UN) General Assembly vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said that the country's decision stems from its longstanding and steadfast support for the rules-based multilateral system and the due application of mechanisms.

In his speech in Parliament on Feb 28 that year, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said: "We cannot accept one country attacking another without justification, arguing that its independence was the result of 'historical errors and crazy decisions'.

"Such a rationale would go against the internationally recognised legitimacy and the territorial integrity of many countries, including Singapore."

Singapore also imposed unilateral sanctions on Russia, targeting several banks and goods like electronics, computers and military items.

In his remarks, PM Wong noted that while countries will inevitably have differences on certain issues, the focus can turn to shared interests, adding that Singapore values its long-standing relations with Russia and its people.

The two countries formally established diplomatic relations in June 1968 and will celebrate 60 years of bilateral relations in 2028.

He also pointed out that Russia continues to be the largest economic partner with Singapore within the Eurasia Economic Union.

"We look forward to advancing with Russia the various areas in which we have shared interests," PM Wong said.

Asean-Russia relations

Turning to the areas where the 11-member bloc's interests converge with Russia, the prime minister suggested countering drugs, disaster management and people-to-people ties as possible areas for further cooperation.

He welcomed Russia's support for Asean centrality, including its participation in the Asean Regional Forum (ARF) and the East Asia Summit (EAS).

"Singapore looks forward to Russia's participation at the EAS and ARF in the Philippines later this year and to Russia's continued support of Asean when Singapore assumes the rotational chair and holds these meetings next year."

As part of the programme for the commemorative summit, PM Wong also met with Russia President Vladimir Putin, at Russia's request.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

The prime minister also met with the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Wong departed Kazan on Friday and will hold a meeting with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul before returning to Singapore on the same day.

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editor@asiaone.com