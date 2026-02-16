PM Wong visits SMRT Bishan Depot, thanks workers for keeping Singapore moving during CNY

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visited public transport workers at the SMRT Bishan Depot on Monday (Feb 16) morning, as part of an annual labour movement-led tradition to show appreciation to those working during the Chinese New Year festivities.

He met with over 180 public transport workers across diverse roles, including train captains, station managers, maintenance technicians and engineers.

They were each presented with a gift bag which contained a pair of mandarin oranges and a red packet from NTUC, along with a small gift from the prime minister — an eco-friendly thermal bottle.

PM Wong was accompanied by Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, NTUC President K Thanaletchimi and leaders from the National Transport Workers' Union.

During the visit, PM Wong was also given a tour of Bishan Depot — Singapore's oldest train depot — which underwent transformation in November 2025 to incorporate automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, doubling its overhaul capacity from two to four trains a month.

Capping off the visit, PM Wong joined SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming, group CEO Ngien Hoon Ping and workers to toss the traditional yusheng in a festive lohei.

Separately, labour movement chief Ng Chee Meng also paid tribute to the workers for sacrificing their time to keep Singapore moving so that others can be with their loved ones.

"Ours workers' sacrifice deserves our appreciation and respect. Even amid changes brought about by technology, our workers continue to adapt with professionalism and embrace continuous learning to take on new or different roles," he said.

