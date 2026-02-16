singapore

PM Wong visits SMRT Bishan Depot, thanks workers for keeping Singapore moving during CNY

The visit to transport workers is an annual tradition led by the labour movement to show appreciation to those who work through the Chinese New Year festivities.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, flanked by NTUC President K Thanaletchimi and NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, and accompanied by Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow and National Transport Workers' Union executive secretary Yeo Wan Ling, taking a group photo with SMRT staff members at Bishan Depot during his CNY visit on Monday (Feb 16).
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Shafiq Apandi
Sean Ler
February 16, 2026 4:58 AM

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visited public transport workers at the SMRT Bishan Depot on Monday (Feb 16) morning, as part of an annual labour movement-led tradition to show appreciation to those working during the Chinese New Year festivities.

He met with over 180 public transport workers across diverse roles, including train captains, station managers, maintenance technicians and engineers. 

PM Wong and labour movement leaders presenting SMRT workers with a gift bag for the Chinese New Year.

They were each presented with a gift bag which contained a pair of mandarin oranges and a red packet from NTUC, along with a small gift from the prime minister — an eco-friendly thermal bottle.

The gift bag presented to transport workers.

PM Wong was accompanied by Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, NTUC President K Thanaletchimi and leaders from the National Transport Workers' Union.

During the visit, PM Wong was also given a tour of Bishan Depot —  Singapore's oldest train depot — which underwent transformation in November 2025 to incorporate automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, doubling its overhaul capacity from two to four trains a month.

During his visit to SMRT's Bishan Depot, PM Wong was introduced to some of the transformative initiatives which helped improve worker productivity and safety.

Capping off the visit, PM Wong joined SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming, group CEO Ngien Hoon Ping and workers to toss the traditional yusheng in a festive lohei. 

PM Wong tossing yusheng with SMRT and labour movement staff members and leaders.

Separately, labour movement chief Ng Chee Meng also paid tribute to the workers for sacrificing their time to keep Singapore moving so that others can be with their loved ones. 

"Ours workers' sacrifice deserves our appreciation and respect. Even amid changes brought about by technology, our workers continue to adapt with professionalism and embrace continuous learning to take on new or different roles," he said.

