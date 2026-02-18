PM Wong congratulates Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman on election win, pledges continued support for development

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Feb 17) congratulated his Bangladeshi counterpart Tarique Rahman, 60, on his Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) election victory last week.

"The strong mandate you received reflects the confidence and trust that the people of Bangladesh have placed in you to take the country forward," PM Wong said in a letter to Rahman.

Noting that Singapore and Bangladesh already enjoy a "warm and longstanding relationship", PM Wong said that he is looking forward to working with Rahman to further strengthen friendship between the two countries.

"Singapore will continue to support Bangladesh in its development journey," PM Wong added.

The election held on Feb 12 was Bangladesh's first since the 2024 Gen Z-driven uprising that toppled long‑time premier Sheikh Hasina.

A clear outcome had been seen as crucial for stability in the Muslim-majority country of 175 million after months of deadly anti-Hasina unrest disrupted everyday life and hit major industries, including the apparel sector in the world's second-largest garment exporter.

BNP emerged victorious and won a landslide 212 of 300 seats, giving it a two-thirds majority and settling Rahman, son of Khaleda Zia, the country's first female prime minister who died in December 2025, and assassinated President Ziaur Rahman, as prime minister.

[[nid:729889]]

editor@asiaone.com