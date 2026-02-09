PM Wong congratulates Japan PM Takaichi on election victory, looks forward to continued cooperation

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence on Monday (Feb 9) congratulated his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) election victory in the lower house.

The conservative Takaichi, Japan's first female leader who says she is inspired by Britain's "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher, delivered 316 seats of the 465 in parliament's lower house for her Liberal Democratic Party, its best ever result.

With coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, Takaichi controls 352 seats and a supermajority of two-thirds of seats.

"Congratulations on your victory in the lower house election on Feb 8," PM Wong wrote in a letter to Takaichi.

Noting that Singapore and Japan will commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year, PM Wong said that he looks forward to continuing to work with Takaichi to enhance cooperation in both traditional and emerging areas.

"Singapore looks forward to continuing to work closely with Japan at regional and multilateral fora.

"Our countries share a commitment to uphold the rules-based international order, multilateralism, and free trade," PM Wong added.

He also said that as country coordinator for Asean-Japan dialogue relations until 2027, Singapore looks forward to Japan's cooperation with Asean to help foster regional peace and prosperity.

