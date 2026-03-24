PM Wong to visit Hainan and Hong Kong from March 25-28

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Hainan and Hong Kong from March 25 to 28, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a press release on Tuesday (March 24).

In Hainan, he will deliver a keynote speech at the Opening Plenary of the 2026 Bo'ao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference. The theme for this year's conference is "Shaping a Shared Future: New Dynamics, New Opportunities, New Cooperation".

PM Wong will also attend a welcome dinner hosted by the Hainan government and BFA secretariat for leaders attending the conference.

And the prime minister will also have bilateral meetings with National People's Congress chairman Zhao Leji and Communist Party of China Hainan Provincial Committee secretary Feng Fei.

In Hong Kong, PM Wong will meet and have lunch with Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) chief executive John Lee.

He will also meet HK political and business leaders.

To gain a better understanding of Hong Kong's economic and development trajectory, and explore new opportunities for collaboration, PM Wong will visit key sites in the Northern Metropolis, said the PMO.

The prime minister will also engage Singaporeans in Hong Kong at a reception.

PM Wong will be accompanied on his China trip by Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of National Development Syed Harun Alhabsyi; along with officials from the PMO, and the foreign affairs, trade and industry, and national development ministries.

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will be the Acting Prime Minister in PM Wong's absence.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com