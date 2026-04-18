'No tolls, no restrictions': Illegal weaponisation of Strait of Hormuz will set dangerous precedent, says PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (April 17) warned that other maritime chokepoints could be similarly targeted if any party is allowed to illegally weaponise an international waterway.

He was speaking at a virtual meeting of nearly 50 countries to discuss the restoration of navigation rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Allowing any party to illegally weaponise an international waterway would set a dangerous precedent. Other maritime chokepoints could be similarly targeted," PM Wong said, adding that allowing such weaponisation would result in a more disorderly and unstable world, governed by coercion and force rather than rules.

"It's really in the collective interest of everyone in the international community to uphold navigational rights and freedoms, and to ensure that critical sea lanes remain open, secure, and accessible to all," he added.

Safe, predictable and unimpeded passage important

The city state "feels this acutely", PM said, as it sits along the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, which are among the world's busiest maritime routes.

AsiaOne notes that data from the United States Energy Information and Administration (EIA) shows that since 2020, the Strait of Malacca has consistently moved the highest volume of crude oil and petroleum liquids through it, with the Strait of Hormuz ranking second.

The EIA had grouped both the Strait of Malacca and Strait of Singapore as a single contiguous strait for its report.

Turning to the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, PM Wong noted that the situation remains fragile and urged the parties involved to work towards a lasting resolution.

"The conflict cannot truly be behind us if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed or subject to arbitrary controls.

"The restoration of safe, predictable and unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz must go hand in hand with efforts to end the war," he said.

PM Wong highlighted Singapore's consistent efforts in supporting declarations and resolutions that uphold navigational rights and freedoms, including ensuring that critical sea lanes remain open, secure and accessible.

He also reiterated Singapore's readiness to do its part, working with partners to restore a "free and open" Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with international law.

"That means no tolls, no restrictions, and a return to the situation before the war," PM Wong stressed.

Noting the economic impact of the ongoing energy crisis, the prime minister also agreed that countries should not impose any unnecessary restriction on the flows of trade, energy and critical supplies.

"As a global trading hub and a major oil refinery centre, this is Singapore's position — it is clear and unequivocal. We continue to support free and open trade," PM Wong said.

On Friday night, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi announced in a X post at 8.45pm (Singapore time) that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open". He said this is in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, who with Israel launched the war on Iran on Feb 28 that led to the strait's de facto closure, said Araqchi's announcement marked "a great and brilliant day for the world".



But subsequent statements and clarifications from both sides left uncertainty over how quickly shipping might return to normal, and Reuters reported that some vessels made unsuccessful attempts to cross the strait on Friday before turning back.

Trump also said a US blockade of ships sailing to Iranian ports would remain, while Iran's parliament speaker and senior negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in a social media post that the strait, "will not remain open" if the US blockade continues.

Iran's defense ministry also said in a statement said all ships must coordinate with its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and that military vessels and ships linked to "hostile forces", US and Israel, were still not permitted to pass.

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editor@asiaone.com

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