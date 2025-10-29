PM Wong to attend Apec summit in South Korea, meet President Lee Jae Myung

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit South Korea from Oct 30 to Nov 2 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) economic leaders' meeting in Gyeongju and meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul.

This will be PM Wong's first visit to South Korea since he became prime minister in May 2024, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on Oct 29.

President Lee became South Korea's president in June in a snap election called after his predecessor Yoon Suk-yeol was ousted by the Constitutional Court over his attempt to impose martial law.

PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, will kick off his visit in Gyeongju where the 32nd Apec economic leaders' meeting (AELM) is held.

This year's Asia-Pacific forum has been overshadowed by economic uncertainties, trade tensions, and the summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump before the main sessions of the forum.

There, leaders from 21 member economies — including PM Wong — will discuss ways to promote trade and investment, harness the benefits of new and emerging technologies to bolster and respond to demographic changes in the Asia-Pacific region.

PM Wong is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders.

He will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan as well as Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann.

Officials from PMO, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry will also be part of the delegation.

PM Wong's official visit to South Korea

After the AELM, PM Wong will head to Seoul to commence his official visit, made at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Singapore and South Korea celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

In Seoul, PM Wong will hold a delegation meeting with President Lee after which the two leaders will witness the signing and exchange of memoranda of understanding. They will also hold a joint press conference to announce the upgrade of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

South Korea was Singapore's eighth-largest trading partner in 2019.

According to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two countries "enjoy close and longstanding relations" with frequent exchanges between senior officials and strong economic linkages.

PM Wong will also meet with Singaporeans based in South Korea and lay a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery during his visit.

In addition to the office holders joining PM Wong in Gyeongju, PM Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Health Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Law Murali Pillai, and other officials in Seoul.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will be Acting Prime Minister in PM Wong's absence.

