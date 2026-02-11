PM Lawrence Wong joins retired PAP MPs for yusheng toss ahead of Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year (CNY) is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than having some good food with good company?

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and current and former People's Action Party (PAP) Members of Parliament gathered on Tuesday (Feb 10) for a CNY luncheon where they toasted to the Year of the Horse with an inaugral lohei session.

Among the attendees were Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, former Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, and former MPs Dr Ahmad Mattar and Zainul Abidin Rasheed.

A surprise birthday cake was also presented to SM Lee, who turned 74 on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, PM Wong said the yearly gathering is a chance to reconnect, exchange views and reflect on Singapore's journey together.

"I value these conversations and the perspectives they continue to share," he wrote.

"I am deeply grateful to our retired MPs for their invaluable contributions and steadfast commitment to Singapore and Singaporeans."

