PM Wong thanks Qatar ruler for 'continued care of Singaporeans' during phone call

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (March 8) spoke over the phone with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to thank him and the Qatari authorities for their continued care of Singaporeans.

In a Facebook post on Monday, PM Wong said the safety and well-being of Singaporeans remains the Government's priority.

"I thanked His Highness and the Qatari authorities for their continued care of Singaporeans in Qatar. Our officials are coordinating closely to ensure our citizens are well looked after and to support any necessary travel arrangements."

Over the weekend, two repatriation flights from Muscat, Oman organised by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) reunited 319 Singaporeans and their dependents with their families.

MFA is currently making plans to dispatch a third repatriation flight for Singaporeans and their dependents from Saudi Arabia to Singapore during the window of March 10 to 12, 2026.

Plans are also underway to provide overland transport from Doha in Qatar, Manama in Bahrain, as well as Al Khobar and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for Singaporeans to Riyadh — one day before the confirmed flight date.

In his Facebook post, PM Wong said the two leaders also discussed the "rapidly evolving situation".

"A prolonged conflict would pose serious risks not only to the region, but also to the wider international community.

"His Highness shared an update on the latest developments, and I conveyed Singapore's support for ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the region," the prime minister wrote.

Between Feb 28 and March 1, there were multiple reports of Qatar intercepting missiles targeting the country, resulting in explosions heard in the capital Doha, along with debris damaging buildings.

