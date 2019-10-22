Lawyer allegedly misappropriated $11,000 entrusted to him by 3 people

SINGAPORE - A lawyer, who allegedly misappropriated $11,000 entrusted to him, appeared in court via video link on Monday (Oct 21).

Zaminder Singh Gill, 56, who is said to have committed the offences while working at Hilborne Law, was charged last week with three counts of criminal breach of trust as an attorney.

He was then offered bail of $60,000.

Gill was still in remand on Monday afternoon before District Judge Terence Tay reduced his bail to $30,000, noting that even though the amount allegedly misappropriated was large, it was "not exceptionally so".