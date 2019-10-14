Lawyer Jeffrey Ong, allegedly linked to missing $33 million, faces 4 new charges

SINGAPORE - A lawyer who vanished after more than $33 million parked at his firm went missing was slapped with four new charges on Monday (Oct 14), including one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) as an attorney.

The CBT charge refers to Jeffrey Ong Su Aun's time at law firm JLC Advisors where the 42-year-old allegedly misappropriated more than US$4.85 million (about $6.65 million) on Oct 23, 2017.

The three other new charges are for forgery for the purpose of cheating, which Ong allegedly committed on Aug 7 last year. Ong, who is now in remand, appeared in court via video link.

The court heard that he had allegedly forged bank statements for the months of April to June last year to dupe a lawyer from another firm, Mr Chan Yi Zhang, into believing that monies linked to the CBT charge were still present and unused.

The cash was linked to a settlement between two firms - trading company Airtrust Singapore and Wrangwell. It was then held by JLC Advisors in escrow, which is an essential service in capital markets that support transactions such as mergers and acquisitions.

Ong now faces 26 charges in all, including cheating, but Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Khoo told the court that he may face more charges later. Ong first made the headlines earlier this year after more than $33 million that was held in escrow by JLC Advisors for client Allied Technologies went missing. He disappeared soon after.