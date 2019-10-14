Lawyer Jeffrey Ong, allegedly linked to missing $33 million, faces 4 new charges

PHOTO: JLC Advisors
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A lawyer who vanished after more than $33 million parked at his firm went missing was slapped with four new charges on Monday (Oct 14), including one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) as an attorney.

The CBT charge refers to Jeffrey Ong Su Aun's time at law firm JLC Advisors where the 42-year-old allegedly misappropriated more than US$4.85 million (about $6.65 million) on Oct 23, 2017.

The three other new charges are for forgery for the purpose of cheating, which Ong allegedly committed on Aug 7 last year. Ong, who is now in remand, appeared in court via video link.

The court heard that he had allegedly forged bank statements for the months of April to June last year to dupe a lawyer from another firm, Mr Chan Yi Zhang, into believing that monies linked to the CBT charge were still present and unused.

The cash was linked to a settlement between two firms - trading company Airtrust Singapore and Wrangwell. It was then held by JLC Advisors in escrow, which is an essential service in capital markets that support transactions such as mergers and acquisitions.

Ong now faces 26 charges in all, including cheating, but Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Khoo told the court that he may face more charges later. Ong first made the headlines earlier this year after more than $33 million that was held in escrow by JLC Advisors for client Allied Technologies went missing. He disappeared soon after.

Court documents do not state if the cases involving precision-engineering firm Allied Technologies are related to the matters involving Airtrust Singapore and Wrangwell.

It emerged in court earlier that Ong had left Singapore for Malaysia in a private-hire car on May 13 after making arrangements with a friend known only as Nicholas. In Malaysia, he met with one Dennis, a friend of Nicholas. Dennis initially took Ong to his office where the lawyer stayed for two or three days, Singapore police investigations revealed.

Ong then moved to a hotel in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, and became uncontactable on May 16 after he got rid of his mobile phone.

He stayed at the hotel until officers from the Royal Malaysia Police arrested him on May 29. Ong was found to be in possession of a stolen Malaysian passport which he had obtained from another friend known only as Calvin.

The passport had been issued to a 43-year-old man whose photograph bore some resemblance to Ong.

Police believed Ong had the knowledge and means to abscond.

Ong was brought back to Singapore on May 30 and charged with one count of cheating two days later. He faced more charges in court in the following months. Ong's case has been adjourned to Nov 25.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust as an attorney, he can either be jailed for life or jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

TRENDING

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead

SERVICES