Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong's home argues she was framed

As he was overseas, he asked his son Karl Liew to oversee the termination of her service and her repatriation to Indonesia.

On Oct 28 that year, Mr Karl Liew told Parti that she would no longer be working for the family and gave her about three hours to pack her belongings.

He agreed to pay for the three boxes to be shipped to her home and the maid returned to Indonesia.

The next day, the family opened the boxes to check the contents and found many of their belongings inside. A police report was made after the CAG chairman returned to Singapore.

On Friday, Parti's lawyer Anil Balchandani argued that the discovery of items in the boxes presented a convenient avenue for the family to prevent the maid from returning to Singapore and reporting them to the Manpower Ministry.

Mr Anil said that besides working at the family home, Parti was regularly told to clean Mr Karl Liew's office.

In October 2016, she was tasked to clean his house. The lawyer asserted that Parti was fired for refusing to comply after doing so for a week.