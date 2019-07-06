Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video

Lawyer Samuel Seow made headlines earlier this year after a video clip of a dispute between him and a woman inside an office was posted online.

SINGAPORE - Entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow Theng Beng was charged on Friday (June 7) with offences including the assault of a woman and the use of criminal force on another two.

He allegedly assaulted Ms Brenda Kong Shin Ying by grabbing her arms, pushing her against a table and slapping her left cheek several times in a South Bridge Road office on April 17 last year.

Seow, 46, is also accused of using criminal force on two other women and harassing one of them.

He is said to have intentionally poked Ms Rachel Kang Pei Shan's forehead with his finger and pushed Ms Serene Tan Tzuu Yen to the ground that day.

In a separate incident on April 3 last year, Seow allegedly threatened Ms Kang by telling her: "I will take a knife and kill you."

Court documents did not state Seow's relationship with these three women. However, he had stated on social media that Ms Kong is his niece.

Seow is a shareholder at Samuel Seow Law Corporation and director of more than 10 firms including talent agency Beam Artistes.