Lazada takes down listing using racial slur to describe colour of product

The seller could have just called it dark brown but used a racial slur instead.

A Lazada product listing using the N-word to describe a colour option has been removed by the e-commerce platform.

Stomp contributor Alex alerted Stomp about the listing on Jan 9.

"On Nov 8, 2023, I noticed this listing for a PVC sheet on Lazada where the description of the brown colour used very offensive language," said the Stomp contributor, who reported the listing on the Lazada app.

"I posted a screenshot on my Instagram story and tagged Lazada's Instagram account publicly. Lazada did not see the story, but my friend who works there saw it and offered to message someone internally to have the listing rectified.

"Two months later, the page still uses the same language."

In response to a Stomp query, a Lazada Singapore spokesperson said on Jan 15 that the platform is committed to providing all users with a safe, reliable and enjoyable shopping experience, and that it has a zero-tolerance policy for the sale of offensive items in Singapore.

"After we were notified of items being sold that are against our marketplace policy for sellers, we promptly disabled the listing to ensure that Lazada remains a safe place to shop," said the spokesperson.

"We strongly encourage shoppers to notify us if they discover such products and help keep the marketplace safe for everyone."

On Jan 3, Lazada laid off an undisclosed number of its Singapore staff.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/TheStraitsTimes/posts/pfbid08s2Zv8gxHBMRqaQANY69qMc5ZvsmETcWVMXxQ2QP6PDMyPMWLd67hQ9dJszy8GD5l?ref=embed[/embed]

ALSO READ: H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.