'A leader with foresight and gumption': Heng Swee Keat, other Singaporean politicians mark Lee Kuan Yew's 100th birth anniversary

SINGAPORE - With Saturday (Sept 16) marking what would have been the 100th birthday of Mr Lee Kuan Yew, several politicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Singapore's founding prime minister.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Lee's elder son, reflected on how the founding fathers of Singapore shaped the values and ideals of a newly independent Singapore - meritocracy, religious freedom and racial harmony, justice and equality, self-reliance, integrity and incorruptibility.

"I hope Singaporeans, especially younger ones who have grown up in a modern prosperous nation, will be able to appreciate the conditions of early Singapore, and the drive and determination of our predecessors to face down and overcome their immense challenges," PM Lee said.

"The Singapore story doesn't end here. May we always have the resourcefulness, courage, and conviction to take Singapore forward. Majulah Singapura!"

PM Lee also listed several events, including an immersive art exhibition, being held to mark the occasion.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post on Friday that Mr Lee had "always made investing in our people a priority", including Singapore's youth.

He said he was glad to see that the funds raised by a joint initiative to support the Lee Kuan Yew Centennial Fund will go towards students' education and development, thanking business chambers across the Chinese, Malay, Indian and Eurasian communities.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat recalled his years working for Mr Lee as his principal private secretary, which he credited as being instrumental in shaping his values and outlook.

He shared three key takeaways from his experience. The first was to find one's purpose and to pursue it with passion and dedication, he said, drawing a parallel to Mr Lee's mission to ensure Singapore's survival and success, which Mr Lee had "dedicated his whole life" to.

The second - taking a strategic, long-term view - is reflected in the country's water story, with the "instinct of securing Singapore's strategic interests" to ensure its long-term survival, said Mr Heng.

The third takeaway for Mr Heng was to be adaptable, and being unafraid to innovate.

"I remember being grilled by Mr Lee as he drilled down to the core of issues," Mr Heng said in his Facebook post, remembering Mr Lee's stance towards bilingualism as an example of his humility and willingness to adapt in the face of changing circumstances.

Education Minister and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing posted on Facebook a picture of his first tree planting day 12 years ago, where he is seen with Mr Lee.

Mr Chan said he joined residents of Tanjong Pagar and Radin Mas on Saturday morning to commemorate Mr Lee's 100th birthday and continue the tradition to plant trees, which he likened to a symbol of commitment to plant the seeds for the success of future generations.

"Our best tribute to Mr Lee will be to keep Singapore growing and glowing. Glad to see every generation inspiring the next to do even better for Singapore," said Mr Chan.

The People's Action Party, which Mr Lee co-founded in 1954, commemorated his 100th birth anniversary with a call for Singaporeans to take part in its campaign to plant 10,000 trees across Singapore, which began in May.

Mr Lee, who died in 2015, launched the first nationwide tree planting campaign in 1963 and introduced the "Garden City" vision in May 1967, which started a greening movement that has lasted for decades.

