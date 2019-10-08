Leaders from neighbouring countries join NDP celebrations

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Lim Min Zhang
The Straits Times

The leaders of Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia yesterday attended the bicentennial edition of the National Day Parade (NDP) at the Padang.

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, and their spouses, were seated among Singapore's leaders in the VIP stand.

They were in Singapore at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to attend the Parade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement yesterday.

Before the Parade, the foreign leaders met PM Lee and Mrs Lee at the National Gallery Singapore.

MFA said that PM Lee expressed appreciation for them attending the celebrations, and reaffirmed the deep historical ties and friendship that Singapore has with Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Tun Dr Mahathir also put up a post on his Facebook page last night about attending the Parade and meeting the other leaders.

Earlier in the day, Sultan Bolkiah paid a courtesy call on President Halimah Yacob.

Pleased to receive a call by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan...

Posted by Halimah Yacob on Thursday, 8 August 2019

During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed the close ties and special friendship between Singapore and Brunei, underpinned by strong historical bonds and frequent high-level exchanges, said MFA.

They welcomed the robust cooperation across various sectors, including defence and finance, and agreed to continue to build on the momentum of exchanges and explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation, the ministry added.

Madam Halimah said in a Facebook post: "We had a fruitful discussion while reaffirming our close ties and special friendship between Singapore and Brunei.

"We look forward to more robust partnership across various sectors and exploring new avenues of bilateral cooperation."

In a Facebook post after the Parade, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said: "Honoured to have the leaders from our neighbouring countries here at NDP. These are precious relationships."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
National Day Parade

TRENDING

Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
What to do this long weekend: Free admission to National Gallery & other fun activities
JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun perform 2002 NDP song We Will Get There in Instagram livestream
JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun perform 2002 NDP song We Will Get There in Instagram livestream
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
Thai astronomer quells fears over asteroid hitting earth
Thai astronomer quells fears over asteroid hitting earth
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
Child in China beaten to death by mother &#039;over table manners&#039;
Child in China beaten to death by mother 'over table manners'
Top Hong Kong police commander recalled from retirement as violence escalates
Top Hong Kong police commander recalled from retirement as violence escalates
Huawei set to unveil own OS for smart displays as Android fate looms
Huawei set to unveil own OS for smart displays as Android fate looms
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
&#039;Is my maid using black magic?&#039; These stories will give you the chills!
'Is my maid using black magic?' These stories will give you the chills!

LIFESTYLE

18 hacks to keep you from forgetting things in your hotel room
18 hacks to keep you from forgetting things in your hotel room
20 birthday freebies you didn&#039;t know you could get in Singapore
20 birthday freebies you didn't know you could get in Singapore
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment
House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident

SERVICES