Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting 'deeply disappointing' and a 'betrayal', says Singapore Chinese Chamber president

A 25-minute recording of Mr Chan Chun Sing's remarks during the meeting on Feb 10, 2020, was circulated widely on social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp.
PHOTO: Facebook/Chan Chun Sing
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The leak of a recording from a closed-door meeting between Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) members and minister Chan Chun Sing is "deeply disappointing" and a betrayal of trust, the chamber's president said on Tuesday (Feb 18).

In a letter to members seen by The Straits Times, Mr Roland Ng said the chamber is investigating the matter, which has "serious implications" on its standing, on Singapore and on Mr Chan, who is the Trade and Industry Minister.

This came after a 25-minute recording of Mr Chan's remarks during the meeting last Monday (Feb 10), which covered the coronavirus outbreak and the current economic situation, among other issues, was circulated widely on social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp.

In his letter, Mr Ng said members had been informed multiple times that the meeting was off-the-record. The recording was thus "a clear breach of trust".

"Such actions dilute the trust and confidence that others have in us and will discourage active and open participation from our speakers, guests and even our own members in future private settings. Trust has to be mutual, earned and built over time," he said.

During the meeting, which lasted over two hours, Mr Chan spoke candidly about the supply of surgical masks, and said masks were not the solution to the coronavirus outbreak.

"No matter how many millions of masks we have, we will never have enough," he is heard saying in the recording.

Noting that Hong Kong was facing a shortage of masks for medical personnel there, he said that if Singapore had issued masks indiscriminately, the hospital system would have "broken down" as there would have been no masks for hospital staff who have to take care of the infected.

Neither could members of the multi-ministry task force here have worn masks like Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam did at a recent press conference. This would have caused panic, said Mr Chan.

While his remarks were reported in Hong Kong, there has been no official comment from Mrs Lam or the government there. Mr Chan and the SCCCI did not address reports and comments about his remarks out of Hong Kong.

During the SCCCI meeting, Mr Chan said that to calm nerves here, the Government distributed four masks to each household - but that also meant there were five million fewer masks in its limited stockpile.

This was a "gamble" as supply chains were disrupted with no clear indication of how long the outbreak will last, and consequently how long masks should be conserved for essential medical personnel.

Mr Chan also said he was ashamed by the panic buying at supermarkets, stores and other outlets. He used the Hokkien colloquialism "sia suay", used to describe embarrassing or disgraceful situations.

If just a small group behaved like "idiots", this would "kill" Singapore's ability to negotiate prices of key supplies internationally, he said.

On Monday (Feb 17), Mr Chan alluded to the leaked recording and the meeting in a Facebook post, where he said he had a "frank, closed-door discussion" with SCCCI business leaders.

"Trust and confidentiality will be critical in sharing such sensitive matters in closed-door sessions. Hearsay taken out of context will be unhelpful to trust-building and collective actions in these difficult times," he added.

Mr Chan said he spoke frankly on the nation's challenges and trade-offs as he saw the business leaders as part of Team Singapore, and having a shared understanding was critical to take difficult decisions together.

The Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) arranged for me to meet a group of local business leaders...

Posted by Chan Chun Sing on Sunday, February 16, 2020

"Many of them have attended my closed-door dialogues and they know that I do not mince my words when presenting hard truths and trade-offs," he added.

In his letter to SCCCI members, Mr Ng recalled that Mr Chan, a regular at the chamber's dialogue sessions, had always frankly shared his views and candidly exchanged ideas with members.

"Many of us appreciate and have benefited from his candour and willingness to share, especially in intimate, closed-door settings."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Chan Chun Sing Ministry of Trade and Industry Wuhan virus coronavirus

TRENDING

Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting &#039;deeply disappointing&#039; and a &#039;betrayal&#039;, says Singapore Chinese Chamber president
Leak of minister's comments 'a breach of trust': SCCCI chief
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and Oon Shu An fight over obesity
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and Oon Shu An fight over obesity
I&#039;ve had a &#039;chou chou&#039; for 21 years and I&#039;m not ashamed to admit it
I've had a 'chou chou' for 21 years and I'm not ashamed to admit it
Fish Leong&#039;s ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer&#039;s post
Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post
Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace
How to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace
4 things I like about Budget 2020
4 things I like about Budget 2020
It&#039;s easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
It's easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Why should I care? A working adult&#039;s take on Budget 2020
Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020
This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Chicken rice shop offers thousands of free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
BMTC cookhouse&#039;s Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
BMTC cookhouse's Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Scientists announce &#039;breakthrough&#039; atomic map of coronavirus
Scientists announce 'breakthrough' atomic map of coronavirus
Case 48 shares his experience as a COVID-19 patient
Case 48 shares his experience as a COVID-19 patient
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including one first warded as dengue patient; five more patients discharged
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including one first warded as dengue patient; five more patients discharged
Coronavirus: Mission impossible for disabled Hong Kongers hunting face masks
Coronavirus: Mission impossible for disabled Hong Kongers hunting face masks

Budget 2020

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade to cushion coronavirus fallout
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade
Singapore Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak; sectors like tourism, aviation to get tax rebates
Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak
Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: Singaporeans above 21 to get one-off cash payout of up to S$300

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Final Destination 2: Why having a water bottle in your car can kill
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat

Home Works

House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down

SERVICES