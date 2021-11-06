At least 3 injured after bus crashes into covered walkway outside Yishun MRT station

At least three people were injured after a public bus crashed into a covered walkway outside Yishun MRT station this afternoon (Nov 6).

Eyewitnesses told AsiaOne that the double-decker Tower Transit bus ran into a pillar, causing the roof to collapse upon impact.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

According to 8world, two people were standing underneath the covered walkway when the accident happened.

The upper deck of the bus was also visibly damaged.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived at the scene at 1.20pm and closed the area off.

Videos circulating online show one victim getting treated on the floor before being sent to the hospital in an ambulance.

Tower Transit bus crashed into taxi stand outside Yishun MRT, at least 3 injured.

Two other victims were said to be in less serious condition — one was helped up the ambulance in a wheelchair, while the other could walk.

This story is developing.

